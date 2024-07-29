2024 Corporate Poverty Simulation

This sponsorship includes a year of support for a family in our program. It also includes 8 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and an individual shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25 as a General Admission ticket.
This sponsorship includes a year of support for a family in our program. It also includes 8 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and an individual shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25 as a General Admission ticket.
Tier 2 Individual Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship includes a year of support for an Individual in our program. It also includes 6 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and an individual shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25 as a General Admission ticket.
This sponsorship includes a year of support for an Individual in our program. It also includes 6 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and an individual shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25 as a General Admission ticket.
Tier 3 Youth & Children Program Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This sponsorship includes a year of support for a Child or Youth in our program. It also includes 4 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and a group shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
This sponsorship includes a year of support for a Child or Youth in our program. It also includes 4 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and a group shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
Tier 4 Dinner Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This sponsorship includes a opportunity to provide a dinner for our Thursday night classes as part of our program. It also includes 2 participant seats from your business, signage at out community resource table, and a group shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
This sponsorship includes a opportunity to provide a dinner for our Thursday night classes as part of our program. It also includes 2 participant seats from your business, signage at out community resource table, and a group shout out on social media.
Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option.
Sponsorship admission
Free
If your participant seat was purchased through a sponsorship, please register using this ticket option.
If your participant seat was purchased through a sponsorship, please register using this ticket option.
General admission
$25
Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25.
Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25.
Add a donation for Building Bridges of Northeast Oklahoma, Inc.
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