2024 Corporate Poverty Simulation

This sponsorship includes a year of support for an Individual in our program. It also includes 6 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and an individual shout out on social media. Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option. Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25 as a General Admission ticket.

This sponsorship includes a year of support for an Individual in our program. It also includes 6 participant seats from your business, Business/Organization information and promotional materials, and an individual shout out on social media. Each participant will need to register individually for a free ticket using the Sponsorship Admission ticket option. Each additional ticket needed beyond sponsorship limit is available for $25 as a General Admission ticket.

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