Friends of Orchestra Miami Membership

Includes the following benefits:
• Recognition:
o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Includes the following benefits:
• Recognition:
o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Quartet Member
$150
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes the following benefits:
• Recognition:
o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Includes the following benefits:
• Recognition:
o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Quartet Member
$200
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes the following benefits:
• Recognition:
o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Includes the following benefits:
• Recognition:
o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Concert Master Member
$250
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following:
• Exclusive Invitations:
o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists
• Special Events:
o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians
• Recognition:
o Listing on the website and in all concert programs
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following:
• Exclusive Invitations:
o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists
• Special Events:
o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians
• Recognition:
o Listing on the website and in all concert programs
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Concert Master Membership
$300
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following:
• Exclusive Invitations:
o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists
• Special Events:
o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians
• Recognition:
o Listing on the website and in all concert programs
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following:
• Exclusive Invitations:
o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists
• Special Events:
o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians
• Recognition:
o Listing on the website and in all concert programs
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Concert Master Membership
$400
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following:
• Exclusive Invitations:
o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists
• Special Events:
o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians
• Recognition:
o Listing on the website and in all concert programs
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following:
• Exclusive Invitations:
o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists
• Special Events:
o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians
• Recognition:
o Listing on the website and in all concert programs
• Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts:
o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble Membership
$500
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble Membership
$600
No expiration
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble membership
$750
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble Membership
$850
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations:
o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert
• Behind-the-Scenes Access:
o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above
• Thank You Package:
o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia
• Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts:
o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Conductor's Circle Membership
$1,000
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following:
• Exclusive VIP Invitations:
o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists
o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists
• Special Recognition:
o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website
o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers
• Unique Experiences:
o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access
o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts
• Special Gifts:
o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration
• Free Tickets
o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert
o Two tickets to other concert of your choice
o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following:
• Exclusive VIP Invitations:
o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists
o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists
• Special Recognition:
o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website
o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers
• Unique Experiences:
o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access
o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts
• Special Gifts:
o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration
• Free Tickets
o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert
o Two tickets to other concert of your choice
o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Conductor's Circle Membership
$1,500
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following:
• Exclusive VIP Invitations:
o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists
o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists
• Special Recognition:
o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website
o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers
• Unique Experiences:
o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access
o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts
• Special Gifts:
o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration
• Free Tickets
o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert
o Two tickets to other concert of your choice
o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following:
• Exclusive VIP Invitations:
o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists
o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists
• Special Recognition:
o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website
o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers
• Unique Experiences:
o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access
o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts
• Special Gifts:
o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration
• Free Tickets
o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert
o Two tickets to other concert of your choice
o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Conductor's Circle Membership
$2,500
Valid until March 23, 2027
Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following:
• Exclusive VIP Invitations:
o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists
o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists
• Special Recognition:
o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website
o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers
• Unique Experiences:
o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access
o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts
• Special Gifts:
o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration
• Free Tickets
o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert
o Two tickets to other concert of your choice
o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following:
• Exclusive VIP Invitations:
o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists
o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists
• Special Recognition:
o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website
o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal
• Personalized Updates:
o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami
o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers
• Unique Experiences:
o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access
o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts
• Special Gifts:
o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration
• Free Tickets
o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert
o Two tickets to other concert of your choice
o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!