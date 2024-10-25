Friends of Orchestra Miami Membership

Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following: • Exclusive VIP Invitations: o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists • Special Recognition: o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers • Unique Experiences: o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts • Special Gifts: o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration • Free Tickets o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert o Two tickets to other concert of your choice o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration

Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following: • Exclusive VIP Invitations: o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists • Special Recognition: o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers • Unique Experiences: o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts • Special Gifts: o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration • Free Tickets o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert o Two tickets to other concert of your choice o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration

More details...