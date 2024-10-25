Orchestra Miami Inc

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Orchestra Miami Inc

About the memberships

Friends of Orchestra Miami Membership

Quartet Member
$100

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes the following benefits: • Recognition: o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami • Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts: o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Quartet Member
$150

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes the following benefits: • Recognition: o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami • Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts: o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Quartet Member
$200

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes the following benefits: • Recognition: o Your Name listed on the Orchestra Miami website • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami • Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts: o Two reserved seats to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events (excluding the NYE Celebration)
Concert Master Member
$250

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists • Special Events: o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians • Recognition: o Listing on the website and in all concert programs • Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts: o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Concert Master Membership
$300

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists • Special Events: o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians • Recognition: o Listing on the website and in all concert programs • Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts: o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Concert Master Membership
$400

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Quartet member plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Access to select pre-concert talks with conductors or guest soloists • Special Events: o Invitation to a post-concert reception with selected musicians • Recognition: o Listing on the website and in all concert programs • Reserved Seat at one of our Free Concerts: o Four reserved seats for you and a guest to either a Beethoven on the Beach concert (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble Membership
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert • Behind-the-Scenes Access: o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above • Thank You Package: o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia • Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts: o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble Membership
$600

No expiration

Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert • Behind-the-Scenes Access: o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above • Thank You Package: o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia • Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts: o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble membership
$750

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert • Behind-the-Scenes Access: o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above • Thank You Package: o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia • Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts: o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Chamber Ensemble Membership
$850

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Concert Master plus the following: • Exclusive Invitations: o Priority Access to an intimate reception with key members of the orchestra after a selected concert • Behind-the-Scenes Access: o Invitation to a special rehearsal open only to Chamber Ensemble members and above • Thank You Package: o Signed Orchestra Miami photo and concert memorabilia • Reserved Seats at one of our Free Concerts: o Free reserved seats for you and your guests to either Beethoven on the Beach (your choice of location) or one of our other free events
Conductor's Circle Membership
$1,000

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following: • Exclusive VIP Invitations: o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists • Special Recognition: o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers • Unique Experiences: o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts • Special Gifts: o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration • Free Tickets o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert o Two tickets to other concert of your choice o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Conductor's Circle Membership
$1,500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following: • Exclusive VIP Invitations: o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists • Special Recognition: o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers • Unique Experiences: o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts • Special Gifts: o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration • Free Tickets o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert o Two tickets to other concert of your choice o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration
Conductor's Circle Membership
$2,500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Includes all the benefits of Chamber Ensemble plus the following: • Exclusive VIP Invitations: o Attend a post-concert private reception with the conductor and featured soloists o Invitations to VIP dinners with board members and guest artists • Special Recognition: o Your Name listed prominently in concert programs and on the website o Invitation to attend an exclusive dress rehearsal • Personalized Updates: o Personalized letter from the Artistic Director with updates about Orchestra Miami o Invitations to private "Behind the Music" events with special talks by performers or composers • Unique Experiences: o Opportunity to sponsor a concert or musician, with backstage access o VIP seating at all Orchestra Miami concerts • Special Gifts: o A signed score or a framed concert poster from the Puccini Legacy Celebration • Free Tickets o Four free tickets to any Family Fun Concert o Two tickets to other concert of your choice o Two VIP tickets to the annual NYE Celebration

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