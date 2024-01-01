Maa Ka Doodh (Mother's Milk) - Screening & Q&A Event with Dr. Harsha Atmakuri

Shri Krishna Mandir and World Vegan Vision are excited to organize this event featuring

- Screening of the Award Winning Documentary Film Maa Ka Doodh (Mother's Milk)

- Q.& A. with Dr. Harsha Atmakuri from Hyderabad, India who is the director, producer and writer of this multiple awards winning documentary film exposing the Indian Dairy Industry

- Dinner at the Bhojanshala





We request that you register and provide your contact information to keep updated about the event and for future events by both the organizations. We will provide a token to be exchanged for purchase of food at the Bhojanshala. Only those who will attend the entire event will receive the tokens at the end of the event. The event will start and end promptly as scheduled.





If you wish, you may donate to the cause. All monetary donations will be passed on to Dr. Harsha Atmakuri to continue his Herculean task of making the world dairy free.





The event will take place in the small meeting room at the temple. The hall has a capacity for only 50 people.







