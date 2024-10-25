2025 Speakeasy Event

This ticket is available only to those who have participated in and registered for the Gospel Celebration event. Ticket purchases will be validated against the Gospel Celebration registration, and only those with prior registration will be accepted for this purchase.
This ticket is available only to those who have participated in and registered for the Gospel Celebration event. Ticket purchases will be validated against the Gospel Celebration registration, and only those with prior registration will be accepted for this purchase.
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