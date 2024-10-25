Idaho Black Community Alliance

Hosted by

Idaho Black Community Alliance

About this event

2025 Speakeasy Event

610 Julia Davis Dr

Boise, ID 83702

Adults
$25
General Admission
Participants in Gospel Celebration
$25
This ticket is available only to those who have participated in and registered for the Gospel Celebration event. Ticket purchases will be validated against the Gospel Celebration registration, and only those with prior registration will be accepted for this purchase.
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