MSBFSC Spring Show 2025 - Registration

Murray Silver Blades FSC

Presents

Spring Ice Show 2025





Friday April 11 & Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 pm (check in 6:00)

Dress Rehearsal (pictures) Wednesday, April 9 7:00-8:30 pm (check in 6:30)

No club/LTP (Learn to Perform) crossovers allowed.

Only one solo/duet per skater. See solo/duet application for all requirements.

Skaters will not be allowed to miss more than one show practice. Missing more than one show practice will result in the skater being removed from the show group.





Cost:

Group Number and one Production number (opening or finale) - $140.00

* Every participant will need to fulfill a volunteer assignment by parent, etc. Signups for volunteer assignments will be emailed after registration closes.

Add on solo/duet - $50.00 ($25.00 Per duet skater)

Sign-ups will be on Zeffy, starting Saturday, January 25 and ending Tuesday, February 25.





Show Practices and Dress Rehearsal:

Show Practice will be on club nights. Mar 18, Mar 25, Apr 1, Apr 8

Dress Rehearsal will be on Wednesday April 9th – check in will begin at 6:30. We will have a table set up in the hall before the locker rooms for check in.

Show dress rehearsal will begin promptly at 7:00pm. We will most likely be following the show order, just to make sure it flows well, and skaters are allowed enough time for costume changes. Then we will run just show groups a second time.

Please make sure your skater is dressed in appropriate hair and makeup and ready to go. We will be taking pictures the night of dress rehearsal and hope to have them in a digital program.

Group costumes will be set up in the dressing rooms for the dress rehearsal and the show. They need to stay at the rink. This will ensure that nothing gets lost.

Skaters will need their tights and hard guards at dress rehearsal AND the show. Spare tights are also never a bad idea. Skaters cannot go up the stairs to watch the show without the hard guards.

If your skater has a costume change, they will need to have a nude leotard worn under their costumes. (These can be found on Amazon for under $20)

Check in on Friday and Saturday will be at 6:00. Skaters can be ready to warm up on the ice at 6:30. The show will begin at 7:00 both nights.

Volunteers are needed at the show as well as dress rehearsal and pre-show prep. An email will be sent out to sign up for volunteer opportunities.

Questions:

You can contact Taralynn Horton by texting 801-803-4355 or Daryl Bacon at 801-860-6081 or emailing [email protected] .

We look forward to a wonderful show!!