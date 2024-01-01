Ntxhais Tsheej Haj Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Ntxhais Tsheej Haj is selling Krispy Kreme donuts and more! Please place an order to support our 2024 dance journey. Funds raised will help pay for expenses such as dance outfits, traveling, and competition fees.

Place your order today Share with your friends and family Pick-up will be on Saturday, April 20th, at Global Market Food Court between 10:30 AM - and 2 PM.

Purchases must be picked up at the above time, date, and location. Certificates will be emailed.

Thank you!





Ntxhais Tsheej Haj at Madison College 2023 Hmong New Year celebration.

Photo taken by HLS Production.



