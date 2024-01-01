2024 Three on a String Concert and Silent Auction Fundraiser

Join us this year at the prestigious Parnell Memorial Library in Montevallo, Alabama for an evening filled with excitement and entertainment! The event will take place on Saturday, October 19th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and offers a spectacular experience for all attendees.

The Country Cattery is proud to present the one and only Three On a String! So be ready to captivated by their incredible performance. Get ready for an evening of fun, laughter, and memorable moments.

Don’t miss the chance to explore our diverse silent auction, showcasing exclusive items from celebrities, hospitality, sports figures, artisans, and industry professionals. Enhance your collection or find the perfect gift while supporting a great cause!

Indulge in delightful light hors d’oeuvres generously provided by Meri Moon Cafe, adding a touch of culinary delight to your evening.



