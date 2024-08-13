Mystic Mountain Hollow Inc's Silent Auction

Custom built with green lumber from local sawmill and crafted by a superior craftsman in East TN. Transportation can be arranged but is additional.
Custom built with green lumber from local sawmill and crafted by a superior craftsman in East TN. Transportation can be arranged but is additional.
Gift Basket Choice of Dozen Spring 2025 chicks
$40
Starting bid
Offering Auction winner any of the breeds of MMH Spring 2025. Can be delivered locally or shipped. We are NPIP/ AI clean and can ship day olds.
Offering Auction winner any of the breeds of MMH Spring 2025. Can be delivered locally or shipped. We are NPIP/ AI clean and can ship day olds.
Melaleuca Full size Power and Boost
$25
Starting bid
Super-concentrated laundry detergent that easily lifts stains and smells amazing. It uses safer ingredients (no chlorine bleach here!), reduces plastic waste and is more affordable per wash. Just one pump or 10 mL (that's 2 teaspoons!!) is all you need to clean a full load of laundry, and one small 32 oz. bottle is enough to wash 96 loads.Your laundry from simply clean to clean and amazingly fresh smelling with MelaBoost Laundry Fragrance Booster. Use as much MelaBoost as you want, depending on your personal preference.
Super-concentrated laundry detergent that easily lifts stains and smells amazing. It uses safer ingredients (no chlorine bleach here!), reduces plastic waste and is more affordable per wash. Just one pump or 10 mL (that's 2 teaspoons!!) is all you need to clean a full load of laundry, and one small 32 oz. bottle is enough to wash 96 loads.Your laundry from simply clean to clean and amazingly fresh smelling with MelaBoost Laundry Fragrance Booster. Use as much MelaBoost as you want, depending on your personal preference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!