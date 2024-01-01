ONE Night for Dignity

Experience ONE unforgettable evening filled with dinner, drinks, and music, all dedicated to upholding dignity for all. Join us as we gather in support of One Small Step programs.





This year's event will be held at the stunning Modern Moments venue in Gilbert, offering a delightful indoor-outdoor ambiance. Indulge in delectable dinner and drinks included with your ticket, while enjoying lively music, exploring our silent auction, participating in the exciting 50/50 raffle and wine pull, and more!





We eagerly anticipate a splendid evening celebrating your generosity and the impactful work of One Small Step. See you there!