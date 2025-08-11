44th Annual Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Mashantucket, CT 06338, USA
General admission to the entire event
Table of 10 seats
Receive recognition of their level of support in the dinner program, dinner digital media, poster board, and on the Trust Fund website.
Receive recognition of their level of support in the dinner program, dinner digital media, poster board, and on the Trust Fund website.
Receive recognition of their level of support in the dinner program, dinner digital media, poster board, and on the Trust Fund website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!