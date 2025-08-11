Hosted by

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship Trust Fund

About this event

44th Annual Dinner

350 Trolley Line Blvd

Mashantucket, CT 06338, USA

General Admission
$75

General admission to the entire event

Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 seats

Friend Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive recognition of their level of support in the dinner program, dinner digital media, poster board, and on the Trust Fund website.

Supporter Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive recognition of their level of support in the dinner program, dinner digital media, poster board, and on the Trust Fund website.

Community Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive recognition of their level of support in the dinner program, dinner digital media, poster board, and on the Trust Fund website.

Add a donation for Dr Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship Trust Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!