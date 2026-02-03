Leesville Lions Club

Leesville Lions Club

44th Annual Leesville Lions Club Don Jackson Memorial Golf Tournament

Oakwing Golf Club 2345 Vandenburg Dr Alexandria

LA71303

Two Man -Team
$600

2 man scramble

Mulligans included with registration

Team Skins
$50

Enters team for Skins game

Saturday round only and only available for team

Tee Box Sponsor
$150

Your 18 X 24 Sponsor sign on a tee box for both days of the tournament and the practice day

Bronze Event Sponsor
$250
  • 2 day event sponsor is for longest drive, closest to center line, closest to the hole
  • Your 24 x 18 company sign on a tee box
  • Your 24 x 36 supplied company sign or banner at the course side entrance to the club house



Silver Event Sponsor
$500
  • Your company will be assigned to one of our 3 event holes, or part of the Saturday Evening Dinner sponsorship
  • Your company name will be on the official Hole in One sign
  • Your company logo rotating on the GPS screens while carts are at that hole
Gold Event Sponsor
$750
  • Your 24" x 18" company sign on a tee box
  • Your 24" x 36" supplied company sign or banner at the course side entrance to the club house
  • Your company logo will be on the GPS screens when carts are at the hole you are sponsoring
Calcutta Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

Your sponsorship banner will be displayed at the entry to the Calcutta event

Extra Adult Meal Ticket
$25

Required for anyone eating on Saturday Evening that is not a registered player

Extra Child Meal Ticket
$10

Required for non-participant children for Saturday Evening Meal

