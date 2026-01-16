Optimist Club of Sacramento, Inc. Foundation

Optimist Club of Sacramento, Inc. Foundation

44th Annual Optimist Club of Sacramento Charity Golf Tournament (2026)

2305 Clubhouse Dr

Rocklin, CA 95765, USA

Player Registration
$200
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor receives: 2 Foursomes; Reserved Table at dinner; 2 Banners Displayed on course; 2 tee-box signs.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor receives: 1 Foursome; Banner displayed on course; Reserved table at dinner; 2 tee-box signs.

Breakfast Bar Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor receives: 1 Foursome; Banner displayed at breakfast bar; 2 tee-box signs.

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor receives: 1 Foursomes; 2 tee-box signs.

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor receives: 1 Foursome: Sponsor on cart.

Birdie Sponsor
$900

Sponsor receives: 1 -Foursome; 1 tee-box sign

Hole Sponsor
$200

Sponsor receives: 1 tee-box sign.

Post Tournament Raffle
$20

25 tickets of the same number in one sheet.

50/50 Raffle
$20

One lucky ticket will received half of what is donated to this raffle.

Hole Tent Sponsor
$1,200

Sponsor receives: 1 Foursome and your tent & staff on a hole

Hole Tent Sponsor, II
$500

Tent & Staff on a hole

