Admits one (1) guest to the 2025 Potentate’s Ball Weekend hosted by Harram Temple No. 23.
This ticket includes access to all official weekend events:
• Friday Night: Halloween-Themed Hospitality
• Saturday Afternoon: Sip & Smoke Social at Cigar International (12 PM – 2 PM)
• Saturday Evening: The Formal Potentate’s Ball
Come celebrate a weekend of elegance, fellowship, and tradition.
All sales are final. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.
Reserved Table (10 Tickets)
$1,000
Reserve a full table for your group at the 2025 Potentate’s Ball Weekend!
This package includes ten (10) individual tickets with reserved seating at the Saturday evening Potentate’s Ball.
All table guests will also enjoy access to:
• Friday Night: Halloween-Themed Hospitality
• Saturday Afternoon: Sip & Smoke Social at Cigar International (12 PM – 2 PM)
• Saturday Evening: The Formal Potentate’s Ball
Perfect for Courts, Temples, Chapters, and organizations attending together.
Limited tables available. Reserve early to guarantee group seating.
