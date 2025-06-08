Reserve a full table for your group at the 2025 Potentate’s Ball Weekend! This package includes ten (10) individual tickets with reserved seating at the Saturday evening Potentate’s Ball. All table guests will also enjoy access to: • Friday Night: Halloween-Themed Hospitality • Saturday Afternoon: Sip & Smoke Social at Cigar International (12 PM – 2 PM) • Saturday Evening: The Formal Potentate’s Ball Perfect for Courts, Temples, Chapters, and organizations attending together. Limited tables available. Reserve early to guarantee group seating.

Reserve a full table for your group at the 2025 Potentate’s Ball Weekend! This package includes ten (10) individual tickets with reserved seating at the Saturday evening Potentate’s Ball. All table guests will also enjoy access to: • Friday Night: Halloween-Themed Hospitality • Saturday Afternoon: Sip & Smoke Social at Cigar International (12 PM – 2 PM) • Saturday Evening: The Formal Potentate’s Ball Perfect for Courts, Temples, Chapters, and organizations attending together. Limited tables available. Reserve early to guarantee group seating.

seeMoreDetailsMobile