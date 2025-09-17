44th Annual TN Division II State Marching Band Championship Sponsorship (2025)

Platinum Level Contest Sponsorship item
Platinum Level Contest Sponsorship
$450

All Gold Level benefits plus a trophy sponsorship with your company name recognized as a sponsor of a finalist trophy.

Gold Level Contest Sponsorship item
Gold Level Contest Sponsorship
$350

All Silver Level benefits plus a full-size add in our official program.

Silver Level Contest Sponsorship item
Silver Level Contest Sponsorship
$250

All Bronze Level benefits plus a special thanks to your business/company announced by the contest master of ceremonies over the stadium PA system during intermissions in the preliminary and finals competitions.

Bronze Level Contest Sponsorship item
Bronze Level Contest Sponsorship
$150

Your company name will be listed in the official contest program and displayed on the contest website as a supporter of the Stewarts Creek High School Band and contest sponsor.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing