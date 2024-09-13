Fleet Week Parking Fundraiser 2024

Enjoy Fleet Week Weekend worry free. Park in the Marina Middle School gated yard while supporting our school. We are walking distance to Crissy Fields. GATE CLOSES AT 6PM SHARP. Please be sure to give yourself lots of time to exit by 6PM. No In & Out privileges or Overnight Parking. Not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items.

Enjoy Fleet Week Weekend worry free. Park in the Marina Middle School gated yard while supporting our school. We are walking distance to Crissy Fields. GATE CLOSES AT 6PM SHARP. Please be sure to give yourself lots of time to exit by 6PM. No In & Out privileges or Overnight Parking. Not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items.

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