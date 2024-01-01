U.C. Taxi, car and limo service.'s raffle.

Please donate to assist us in providing free rides to drunk or impaired drivers, while helping yourself to win some cash and items. We are trying to eliminate drunk and impaired driving while giving money and gifts back to those who help. Drunk diving is a problem that still injures and kill way too many people in America. We are working to reduce and hopefully completely erase drunk driving in America, by offering free rides to individuals who are drunk or impaired. Your help is essential in making this possible. So we developed a raffle system to allow those who donate to win cash and other items. Every donation is tax deductible, it helps to keep our streets safe, and gives back to those who donate. Thank you for your support!