Explosive Beltran 12u Nationals Softball Raffle

Support sending the Explosive Beltran 12u Softball Team to the 2024 Youth Nationals Softball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC this summer!!





Your generous participation in this raffle gives you the chance to win this amazing Liquor & Giftcard Basket valued at over $600!!!





Entry is easy! Just register, select ticket amounts to purchase and Venmo payments to: Ashleybeltran0405





Single lucky winner will be selected at time of drawing on Saturday April 27th, 2024.





Thanks for the support of these talented young athletes and good luck to all!