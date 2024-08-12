2025 Annual Membership

Agency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Agency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members
$350
Renews yearly on: September 30
Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members. -$25 for each additional member
ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members. -$25 for each additional member
ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Additional agency Membership
$25
Renews yearly on: September 30
As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
First Vendor Member
$50
Renews yearly on: September 30
Vendor Membership- First Member $50.00 -Each additional member $45.00
ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Vendor Membership- First Member $50.00 -Each additional member $45.00
ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Additional Vendor Member
$45
Renews yearly on: September 30
Additional Vendor Membership- First Member $50.00 -Each additional member $45.00. ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Additional Vendor Membership- First Member $50.00 -Each additional member $45.00. ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board
Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA
Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Student Membership
$25
Renews yearly on: September 30
Must be currently enrolled in the MSA Public Works Specialist Program.
Must be currently enrolled in the MSA Public Works Specialist Program.
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