2025 Annual Membership

Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members. -$25 for each additional member ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.

Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members. -$25 for each additional member ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.

More details...