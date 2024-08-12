Maintenance Superintendants Association

Offered by

Maintenance Superintendants Association

About the memberships

2025 Annual Membership

Individual Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: September 29

Agency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members
$350

Renews yearly on: September 30

Agency Membership - $350 Up to 7 members. -$25 for each additional member ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Additional agency Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: September 30

As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.
First Vendor Member
$50

Renews yearly on: September 30

Vendor Membership- First Member $50.00 -Each additional member $45.00 ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Additional Vendor Member
$45

Renews yearly on: September 30

Additional Vendor Membership- First Member $50.00 -Each additional member $45.00. ency- As a member you will have the Eligibility to vote on Chapter and MSA Issues, Eligibility to become a member of the Redwood Empire Chapter Board Eligible to sponsor an individual for our annual scholarship (typically $1000 per year)Receive digital copy of the Maintainer, the official magazine of the MSA Receive notifications on MSA activities.
Student Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: September 30

Must be currently enrolled in the MSA Public Works Specialist Program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!