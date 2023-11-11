Homeschoolingthehood.org Presents our 3rd Annual STREAMtacular!

🔬 JOIN HOMESCHOOLINGTHEHOOD x SOLEFOLKS FOR OUR 3RD ANNUAL S.T.R.E.A.M.TACULAR SOIREE ✨





What is S.T.R.E.A.M.?

STREAM stands for:





Science

Technology

Reading

Engineering

Art

Math (and/or Music)









Many parents know first hand how intimidating some of these subjects can be when learning in a traditional school setting, mostly because we are discouraged from making mistakes as soon as we enter school.





Too often, however, we realize that correcting your own mistakes is how we learn the most.

We get the most practice of this process in scientific based learning opportunities and exercises.





AT our STREAMtacular we make science simple and significant so learners engage effortlessly with the wonders all around them while enjoying the process of discovery among equally curious peers.





Please do not forget the earliest of your learners on this family outing!





We packed enough science fun for everyone in our enormous private, heated and gated art garden in collaboration with the gracious community leaders at SOLEFOLKS LEIMERT PARK.





We invite all the little ones (and not so little ones) to immerse in tons of free play including circle time, loose parts, crafting, puzzles, marbles, Lego, magnets, trains, planes, play doh and more (with parental supervision)





ARE YOU READY TO DISCOVER YOUR INNER MOST SCIENTIST AT THIS INTERACTIVE ENRICHMENT EVENT?





FROM MIND-BLOWING WORKSHOPS TO MIND-BENDING EXPERIMENTS, WE'VE GOT IT ALL!





🧮PLAY AND LEARN WITH A REAL INVENTOR AND MATHMAGICIAN COURTESY OF MAGIC FLUX





💥ACTIVATE AN EDIBLE (COKE AND MENTOS) VOLCANO





🤖 CODE YOUR OWN ROBOT TO SLAM DUNK AND MORE COURTESY OF SOLA ROBOTICS





🐘 LAUNCH A MINTY MISSLE FIT FOR THE HEAVIEST MAMMAL ON EARTH





🎉 COLLECT SOME INNER CHILD JOY AND HEALING COURTESY OF ROOTED IN REFLECTION





🍔 SATISFY YOUR 5 SENSES WITH ACTIVATING SNACKS AND REFRESHMENTS.





🚀UNLEASH YOUR BEST MOONWALK ON THE INTERGALACTIC DANCE FLOOR w DJ DUO @prettygirlzmusic





GET READY FOR AN OUT OF THIS WORLD EXPERIENCE THAT'S SURE TO EXPAND YOUR MIND!

Special Guests Activations: ChalkWalk LA + more!





FAQ'S





Q: Do I have to be a homeschooler to attend?

A: No, you do not. This event is open to the general public of learners.





Q: What age/grade is this event for?

A: We welcome learners from age 0-99+

Q: Does every child need a ticket?

A: Every child older than 2 needs a ticket





Q: Do parents need tickets?

A: No, parents do not need a ticket. Also, adults over age 55 are complimentary. Bring Grandma!





Q: Is there a discount available?

A: If you need a discount for a larger family (3+ children) contact [email protected] for code





Q: Is this a timed event?

A: No. This is a free flowing event where activations happen repeatedly throughout the duration of the event and children can participate at their own pace and interest peak.





Q: Will food be served?

A: Grazing table and refreshments are included in the ticket.

We will have one food vendor on site.





Q: How is the parking?

A: There is plenty of free and metered street parking available





















DON'T MISS OUT, THIS EVENT SELLS OUT!

GET YOUR EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW!





All of the proceeds from ticket sales and all donations have gone directly back into the budget to cover expenses for activities, food, snacks, drinks and project materials, making this event, a truly non-profit enrichment and grassroots-oriented function.





Here’s how you can be a part of this incredible initiative:





Donate: Every dollar counts! Your contribution, big or small, will help us reach our goal and make a difference in young lives. Feel free to donate a ticket as well for a local child to attend.





Spread the word: Share our mission with your friends, family and colleagues. Together we can reach even more generous folks who believe in the power of education and exploration.





Volunteer: Join us in prepping for the event day and be a part of our production set up/break down team. Witness the joy on children’s faces as they discover the wonders of the universe the day of.





Attend the event: Save the date and bring your budding scientist to our annual event. It’s going to be a day filled with laughter, learning and endless fun!





Together, we can inspire the next generation of chemists, creatives and coders; engineers, dreamers and philosophers. Join us in ensuring the magic of science is accessible to all.





Update: Thankful to our first major sponsor Realize Data for securing the booking fee for the venue!