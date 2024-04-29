A.G.E. Con 2024

The Deluxe V.I.P Pass comes with everything included in the V.I.P pass along with * Unlimited soft drinks during the Convention * Exclusive items added to the swag bag * A free professional photo taken at the event * One free entry into the Concert (Held at The Bean Market on both Friday Night and Saturday Night) * Backstage Access * Professional photo taken at the concert

The Deluxe V.I.P Pass comes with everything included in the V.I.P pass along with * Unlimited soft drinks during the Convention * Exclusive items added to the swag bag * A free professional photo taken at the event * One free entry into the Concert (Held at The Bean Market on both Friday Night and Saturday Night) * Backstage Access * Professional photo taken at the concert

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