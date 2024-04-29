City Of Lake City SC

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City Of Lake City SC

About this event

Sales closed

A.G.E. Con 2024

245 S Church St

Lake City, SC 29560, USA

One Day Pass
$20
This Pass gets you into the event for either Friday or Saturday
Weekend Pass
$30
This Pass gets you into the event for both days
V.I.P Pass
$75
The V.I.P Pass gets you into the event for both days along with * Early access for both day * Badge and Lanyard * Swagbag * One free entry into the cash prize tournaments (Held on Saturday) * Access to the V.I.P room
Deluxe V.I.P Pass (For the First 75)
$100
The Deluxe V.I.P Pass comes with everything included in the V.I.P pass along with * Unlimited soft drinks during the Convention * Exclusive items added to the swag bag * A free professional photo taken at the event * One free entry into the Concert (Held at The Bean Market on both Friday Night and Saturday Night) * Backstage Access * Professional photo taken at the concert
Beats & Bytes one night pass
$20
This Pass gets you into the Beats & Bytes Concert at The Bean Market for one night
Beats & Bytes weekend pass
$40
This Pass gets you into the Beats & Bytes Concert at The Bean Market for both nights

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