A.G.E. Con 2024

This Pass gets you into the event for either Friday or Saturday
This Pass gets you into the event for either Friday or Saturday
Weekend Pass
$30
This Pass gets you into the event for both days
This Pass gets you into the event for both days
V.I.P Pass
$75
The V.I.P Pass gets you into the event for both days along with
* Early access for both day
* Badge and Lanyard
* Swagbag
* One free entry into the cash prize tournaments (Held on Saturday)
* Access to the V.I.P room
The V.I.P Pass gets you into the event for both days along with
* Early access for both day
* Badge and Lanyard
* Swagbag
* One free entry into the cash prize tournaments (Held on Saturday)
* Access to the V.I.P room
Deluxe V.I.P Pass (For the First 75)
$100
The Deluxe V.I.P Pass comes with everything included in the V.I.P pass along with
* Unlimited soft drinks during the Convention
* Exclusive items added to the swag bag
* A free professional photo taken at the event
* One free entry into the Concert (Held at The Bean Market on both Friday Night and Saturday Night)
* Backstage Access
* Professional photo taken at the concert
The Deluxe V.I.P Pass comes with everything included in the V.I.P pass along with
* Unlimited soft drinks during the Convention
* Exclusive items added to the swag bag
* A free professional photo taken at the event
* One free entry into the Concert (Held at The Bean Market on both Friday Night and Saturday Night)
* Backstage Access
* Professional photo taken at the concert
Beats & Bytes one night pass
$20
This Pass gets you into the Beats & Bytes Concert at The Bean Market for one night
This Pass gets you into the Beats & Bytes Concert at The Bean Market for one night
Beats & Bytes weekend pass
$40
This Pass gets you into the Beats & Bytes Concert at The Bean Market for both nights
This Pass gets you into the Beats & Bytes Concert at The Bean Market for both nights
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