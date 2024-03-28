2024 Sip & Shop in Downtown Cranford - Friday, May 10

You can pickup your bag on Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 at 7 Balmiere Parkway. Tricky Tray tickets will be available that night at a discount vs the night of the event. You may also pickup your bag at checkin during your assigned time on May 10 at the Winetent on Alden Street (in front of Augusta Mae)

You can pickup your bag on Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 at 7 Balmiere Parkway. Tricky Tray tickets will be available that night at a discount vs the night of the event. You may also pickup your bag at checkin during your assigned time on May 10 at the Winetent on Alden Street (in front of Augusta Mae)

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