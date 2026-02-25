Changing Norms Inc

Offered by

Changing Norms Inc

About this shop

Changing Norms Inc's Golf Classic SponsorShop

Branded Golf Tee Sign item
Branded Golf Tee Sign
$150

Each Tee Sign ($150) offers an opportunity to showcase your company’s logo or include a tribute photo in honor of someone special.

Please note that each sign can accommodate up to three lines of text, along with a logo or photo.


Silver Sponsor Commitment
$100,000

Your generous sponsorship will help fund materials and systems that help campers apply their learning in innovative ways through the use of technology (laptops, projectors, telescopes) consumable books, as well as travel accommodations and programming materials for campers, teachers and chaperones.


You will receive:

  • Recognition as a Silver sponsor during campaign videos and website
  • Private reception at host house in Martha’s Vineyard
  • Logo placement on camp t-shirts, SWAG, and banners 
Bronze Sponsor Commitment
$5,000

Your generous sponsorship will help fund travel accommodations for campers, teachers and chaperones, daily giveaways, back to school supply bags, as well as daytime and evening excursions.


You will receive:

  • Recognition as a Bronze sponsor during campaign print materials
  • Private reception at host house in Martha’s Vineyard
  • Logo placement on camp t-shirts, SWAG, and banners

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!