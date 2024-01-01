Dealing for Dollars

Do you like Blackjack? Do you like parties? We have a DEAL for you!

The event management company we're working with to put on the 2024 IHS Senior Graduation Party has offered to help us fundraise for the event. The company has provided us a fundraising opportunity that allows you to learn a new skill PLUS have fun at a party!

They will provide a 2 hour training to anyone 16 years or older on how to deal Blackjack. After the training, folks will be eligible to deal Blackjack at fancy corporate recreation casino night parties hosted by the event management company around the area. Locations include the Four Seasons, the Sheraton, even a cruise boat on the Sound!





for the Graduation Party. Each event is 3.5 hours and parking is paid.

Volunteers are coordinated so members of the same volunteer group get to work together at the party.

Depending on how many people sign up, we will attempt to coordinate transportation to and from the event.

If you're interested to learn about Blackjack and help us raise money for the senior party, please email [email protected] and we'll get back to you with more details! AND please share with friends, family, colleagues ... anyone 16 or older who'd be willing to help us out!