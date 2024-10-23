Jackson PTO's Holiday Wreath Fundraiser

Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.

Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.

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