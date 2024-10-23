Jackson PTO's Holiday Wreath Fundraiser

Starting with a Noble Fir base, we add generous clusters of Berried Juniper, Splashes of Incense Cedar, and adorn with Ponderosa Pine Cones. A Wonderful Welcome to greet your holiday guest. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.
Starting with a Noble Fir base, we add generous clusters of Berried Juniper, Splashes of Incense Cedar, and adorn with Ponderosa Pine Cones. A Wonderful Welcome to greet your holiday guest. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.
Swag (15-18")
$30
Fresh boughs of Noble Fir harvested from the Northwest assembled in a diamond like shape. Accents of Incense Cedar, Clusters of Central Oregon Juniper, Western Red Cedar, and Ponderosa Pine Cones, make this ensemble complete. This Swag is a beautiful variation of the traditional wreath. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.
Fresh boughs of Noble Fir harvested from the Northwest assembled in a diamond like shape. Accents of Incense Cedar, Clusters of Central Oregon Juniper, Western Red Cedar, and Ponderosa Pine Cones, make this ensemble complete. This Swag is a beautiful variation of the traditional wreath. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.
Garland (15 Feet)
$30
Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.
Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door. Please note- no bow is included. You may add below for purchase.
Red Bow Add-On
$5
Bow may arrive different than pictured but will be red.
Bow may arrive different than pictured but will be red.
Add a donation for Jackson PTO
$
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