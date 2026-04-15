Friends of Bold Explorers 456

Hosted by

Friends of Bold Explorers 456

About this event

456 Fest 🌸

489 State St

Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA

Pay What You Wish
Pay what you can

Tickets include access to all the activities! Food and refreshments will be available onsite for purchase.

Family Admission- Level 1
$20

Tickets include access to all the activities! Food and refreshments will be available onsite for purchase.

Family Admission- Level 2
$30

Tickets include access to all the activities! Food and refreshments will be available onsite for purchase.

Family Admission- Level 3
$50

A ticket for your family and help underwrite additional family tickets.


Tickets include access to all the activities! Food and refreshments will be available onsite for purchase.

Add a donation for Friends of Bold Explorers 456

$

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