Make A Move LA Summer Jam

Standby players will be selected based on the time of sign-up. Must be present at check in for entry and pay the $20 tournament fee. Please note that being on the standby list does not guarantee a spot in the Make A Move Tournament. While we strive to accommodate as many standby participants as possible, availability is subject to change and spots may be limited.
Standby players will be selected based on the time of sign-up. Must be present at check in for entry and pay the $20 tournament fee. Please note that being on the standby list does not guarantee a spot in the Make A Move Tournament. While we strive to accommodate as many standby participants as possible, availability is subject to change and spots may be limited.
Youth Standby List
Free
Standby players will be selected based on the time of sign-up. Must be present at check in for entry. Please note that being on the standby list does not guarantee a spot in the Make A Move Tournament. While we strive to accommodate as many standby participants as possible, availability is subject to change and spots may be limited.
Standby players will be selected based on the time of sign-up. Must be present at check in for entry. Please note that being on the standby list does not guarantee a spot in the Make A Move Tournament. While we strive to accommodate as many standby participants as possible, availability is subject to change and spots may be limited.
General Admission (Not for Players)
Free
$5 Suggested Donation. General Admission to watch Make A Move Players and Performers in action. This is not a ticket for player registration. Audience only.
$5 Suggested Donation. General Admission to watch Make A Move Players and Performers in action. This is not a ticket for player registration. Audience only.
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