Big Book Comes Alive 2024

Join us for an in-depth guided study of the first 164 pages of the Big Book! Bring your Big Book, a notebook, pen and highlighter ... and be prepared to be "rocketed into the fourth dimension of existence of which we had not even dreamed."
Event Details:
- Buy tickets now: $30 per person
- At the Door: $35 per person
Bob C. will be taping the study | Popular speaker tapes available for purchase.
2 Day Workshop:
- April 5, 2024 - from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
- Coffee, water, & light snacks provided.
- April 6, 2024 - from 9:00 am - 6 pm
- Coffee, water. & donuts provided.
- Saturday Afternoon- Bag lunch & drinks provided.
Location:
Shell Point Baptist Church
871 Paris Island Gateway
Beaufort, SC 29906