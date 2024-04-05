Big Book Comes Alive 2024

Join us for an in-depth guided study of the first 164 pages of the Big Book! Bring your Big Book, a notebook, pen and highlighter ... and be prepared to be "rocketed into the fourth dimension of existence of which we had not even dreamed."





Event Details:

Buy tickets now: $30 per person

At the Door: $35 per person

Bob C. will be taping the study | Popular speaker tapes available for purchase.





2 Day Workshop:

April 5, 2024 - from 6:30 pm to 9 pm Coffee, water, & light snacks provided.

April 6, 2024 - from 9:00 am - 6 pm Coffee, water. & donuts provided. Saturday Afternoon- Bag lunch & drinks provided.



Location:





Shell Point Baptist Church

871 Paris Island Gateway

Beaufort, SC 29906