Camp Payments + Deposits

Deposit is valid to reserve your spot for 1 day at the ranch camp. A deposit is required for each day registered for camp to reserve spot. Remaining balance must be paid before the start of camp. Days at the Ranch are for all ages. *NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.

Deposit is valid to reserve your spot for 1 day at the ranch camp. A deposit is required for each day registered for camp to reserve spot. Remaining balance must be paid before the start of camp. Days at the Ranch are for all ages. *NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.

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