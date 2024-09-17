Camp Payments + Deposits

Deposit is valid to reserve your spot for 1 day at the ranch camp. A deposit is required for each day registered for camp to reserve spot. Remaining balance must be paid before the start of camp. Days at the Ranch are for all ages.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Deposit is valid to reserve your spot for 1 day at the ranch camp. A deposit is required for each day registered for camp to reserve spot. Remaining balance must be paid before the start of camp. Days at the Ranch are for all ages.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Day at the Ranch Camp - Remaining Balance
$25
Remaining balance due if a deposit for day of Ranch camp was paid. Select the number of camp days a deposit was paid for. Days at the Ranch camp are for all ages.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Remaining balance due if a deposit for day of Ranch camp was paid. Select the number of camp days a deposit was paid for. Days at the Ranch camp are for all ages.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Day at the Ranch Camp - Full Payment
$75
Full payment for a Day at the Ranch Camp. Days at the Ranch camp are for all ages.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Full payment for a Day at the Ranch Camp. Days at the Ranch camp are for all ages.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Rider Camp Week - Deposit Only
$100
Deposit is valid to reserve your spot for 1 week of rider camp for both overnight and non-overnight campers. Remaining balance must be paid before the start of camp. Select a deposit for each camp day being attended to reserve your spot. Rider camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Deposit is valid to reserve your spot for 1 week of rider camp for both overnight and non-overnight campers. Remaining balance must be paid before the start of camp. Select a deposit for each camp day being attended to reserve your spot. Rider camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
4 DAY Rider Camp Week (NO OVERNIGHT) - Remaining Balance
$200
Remaining balance due for rider camp WITHOUT OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Remaining balance due for rider camp WITHOUT OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
4 DAY Rider Camp Week (WITH OVERNIGHT) - Remaining Balance
$300
Remaining balance due for rider camp WITH OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Remaining balance due for rider camp WITH OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
4 DAY Rider Camp Week (NO OVERNIGHT) - Full Payment
$300
Price is valid for a single, 4 consecutive day camp excluding the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Price is valid for a single, 4 consecutive day camp excluding the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
4 DAY Rider Camp Week (INCLUDING OVERNIGHT) - Full Payment
$400
Price is valid for a single, 4 consecutive day camp including the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Price is valid for a single, 4 consecutive day camp including the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
3 DAY Rider Camp Week (NO OVERNIGHT) - Full Payment
$250
Price is valid for a single, the 3 consecutive day camp excluding the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Price is valid for a single, the 3 consecutive day camp excluding the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
3 DAY Rider Camp Week (WITH OVERNIGHT) - Full Payment
$350
Price is valid for a single, the 3 consecutive day camp including the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Price is valid for a single, the 3 consecutive day camp including the overnight. This camp is for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
3 DAY Rider Camp Week (NO OVERNIGHT) - Remaining Balance
$150
Remaining balance due for the 3 DAY camp WITHOUT OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Remaining balance due for the 3 DAY camp WITHOUT OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
3 DAY Rider Camp Week (WITH OVERNIGHT) - Remaining Balance
$250
Remaining balance due for the 3 DAY rider camp WITH OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
Remaining balance due for the 3 DAY rider camp WITH OVERNIGHT. Please select the number of camps a deposit was paid for. Rider camps are for ages 8+.
*NOTE* You are welcome to, but are not required to donate to Zeffy. When asked to donate at checkout, you can select 'other' then input '0' in order to opt out. Donations to Zeffy go towards funding this 100% free platform for non profits like ours to use.
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