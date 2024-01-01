WY Skater's Workshop

Welcome to the 1st Annual Wyoming Skater's Workshop! Come for a weekend of Fun and Skating! We will have on ice and off ice training and some off- ice fun too. Skaters will be put into groups based off their current skill level. Must have a current USFSA member or Learn to Skater Membership to attend and be a Basic 4 Level or above.





Dance, Freestyle, Skating Skills, Skills test patterns, jumps, spins, power skating, edge class, Freestyle, Choreography, artistry, music interpretation, synchro, off ice strength training, flexibility, Customize your t-shirt with rhinestones and more! Over 6 hours of on- ice Intruction with off-ice training and activities mixed in.





After Registration You will be sent a survey with the activities we plan to offer, where you can select what you would like to attend.





Friday 5:30pm-7pm Skater Social (dinner and open Freestyle session and Coach Q&A with parents and skaters)

Saturday 8:30am-11:30am, 2pm-5pm

Sunday 9am-12pm