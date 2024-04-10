Ethics for the Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Litigation - CLE





Ethics for the Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Litigation





When : April 10, 2024 at 11:00am, with brief reception to follow





Where : The Federal Courthouse, Courtroom 6C





Presenters : The Hon. J. Nicholas Ranjan and Travis L. Brannon, Esq. (of K&L Gates LLP)





Cost :

Members: $20

Non-Members: $50 -- to join the FBA, use this link to sign up . Make sure you select to join the local Western District of PA Chapter at that point in the process.

. Make sure you select to join the local Western District of PA Chapter at that point in the process. Judges and Court Staff who are FBA Members: FREE [please note: membership in the FBA is also free for Judges and Court Staff]

Summary : The legal profession stands on the cusp of a transformative era with the integration of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") in various aspects of litigation. As this technology evolves and becomes more prevalent in our practice, it is imperative for legal professionals to understand the ethical implications and ensure that their use of AI aligns with the highest standards of legal ethics and professional responsibility. The Western District of Pennsylvania Chapter of the Federal Bar Association is pleased to invite you to a Continuing Legal Education ("CLE") class specifically designed for attorneys who are keen to navigate the ethical considerations of employing AI in litigation. This CLE will provide for 1 Ethics Credit.





Speaker Profiles :





Hon. J. Nicholas Ranjan

We are honored to have the Honorable J. Nicholas Ranjan, United States District Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania, as a distinguished speaker for our CLE. Appointed in 2019, Judge Ranjan brings a wealth of experience from his illustrious career in law. A graduate of Grove City College and the University of Michigan Law School, where he was a note editor for the Michigan Law Review, Judge Ranjan has a profound understanding of the legal landscape. Prior to his appointment, he served as an equity partner at K&L Gates in Pittsburgh, where he litigated commercial, energy, and appellate matters, and was deeply involved in pro bono work and diversity initiatives. His rulings, particularly in the realm of election law, have been pivotal. Judge Ranjan's insights into the ethical considerations of AI in litigation, drawn from his extensive judicial experience and commitment to legal ethics, will be invaluable to our discussion.





Travis L. Brannon, Esq.

Joining us as well is Travis L. Brannon, Esq., a partner at K&L Gates, based in Pittsburgh. Specializing in energy litigation, Mr. Brannon's practice encompasses a broad spectrum of commercial matters, including business and royalty disputes, class actions, and project development. His expertise extends to advising on legislative and regulatory developments in the energy sector at both state and federal levels. With a robust background in complex commercial matters, insurance litigation, and trial and arbitration experience, Mr. Brannon's perspective on the intersection of AI and legal ethics, especially in the context of modern energy solutions and litigation, promises to offer practical and forward-thinking insights.





These esteemed speakers will provide a comprehensive exploration of the ethical dimensions of AI in litigation, drawing on their rich backgrounds and personal experiences in the legal field. Their contributions are sure to enrich the learning experience for all attendees.





Capacity is limited to the first 75 registrants, so please sign up as soon as possible.



