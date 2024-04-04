YETI Cooler and $1000 Cash

PHS Cheer Parent Group benefits PAHS Cheerleaders. Grand prize drawing for a YETI cooler filled with $1000 cash! Drawing takes place Friday, May 31, 2024 at 6 p.m., live on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/PHSCheer YOU MUST RESIDE IN PA AND BE OVER THE AGE OF 18 TO ENTER. . Each ticket is $20 donation. Winner does not need to be present to win. Any prize not claimed within 14 days of the drawing becomes property of PHS Cheer Parent Group. You must show ID to claim prize. SGC#3772023

PHS Cheer Parent Group benefits PAHS Cheerleaders. Grand prize drawing for a YETI cooler filled with $1000 cash! Drawing takes place Friday, May 31, 2024 at 6 p.m., live on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/PHSCheer YOU MUST RESIDE IN PA AND BE OVER THE AGE OF 18 TO ENTER. . Each ticket is $20 donation. Winner does not need to be present to win. Any prize not claimed within 14 days of the drawing becomes property of PHS Cheer Parent Group. You must show ID to claim prize. SGC#3772023

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