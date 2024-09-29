Friends of Negwegon State Park

Offered by

Friends of Negwegon State Park

About the memberships

Friends of Negwegon State Park Memberships

Discounted Membership
$10

Valid until March 18, 2027

The Discounted Membership offers an affordable option for students, senior citizens, and individuals with limited income. This membership is offered at a reduced rate, making it easier for all community members to engage and participate. If the regular membership fee presents a financial hardship, you are welcome to choose our Discounted Membership.

Individual
$25

Valid until March 18, 2027

Family
$40

Valid until March 18, 2027

Family membership is for any household of more than one individual.

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