Friends of Negwegon State Park Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
The Discounted Membership offers an affordable option for students, senior citizens, and individuals with limited income. This membership is offered at a reduced rate, making it easier for all community members to engage and participate. If the regular membership fee presents a financial hardship, you are welcome to choose our Discounted Membership.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Valid until March 18, 2027
Family membership is for any household of more than one individual.
$
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