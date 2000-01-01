Michael Shuler & Def Willie

Singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer Michael Shuler will play an acoustic show featuring old and new original songs in an intimate setting. His latest album, Love and The Age of Automation has been described as “a highly crafted distillation of country, rock, folk and pop music comparable to the Traveling Willburys and John Hiatt.” Opening the show will be Def Willie, a new band that plays Americana, delta and Piedmont blues, and country.









Please visit the event listing at collageartculture.org to view livestreaming options.





-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Collage is a 49-seat nonprofit art gallery and concert space with excellent acoustics and a high quality sound system. We are located less than one and a half miles from the south end of the Harbor Freeway, and there are public lots on 7th Street and behind the building across the street. Street parking in our area is free after 6 PM and all day Sunday. There is a bus stop one block from our door with frequent service to downtown Long Beach, Downtown LA, and other destinations.





Collage: A Place for Art & Culture

731 South Pacific Avenue

San Pedro, CA, 90731

424-450-8239

collageartculture.org