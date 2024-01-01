Gulf Coast Chapter of the League of Southeastern Credit Unions
Dinner Sponsor

Dinner Sponsor - $1,500  

  • Logo included in all event communications – Including social media.  
  • Signage placed on dinner tables.  
  • Ability to place promotional items on dinner tables.  
  • Introduction and up to a 3-minute presentation to attendees   
  • 2 complimentary dinners
