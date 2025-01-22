Twin Valley Trail Challenge Hike-athon

Unleash Your Inner Explorer: Join the Twin Valley Trail Challenge 2025 on June 7! Are you ready to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and adventure? The Twin Valley Trail Challenge 2025, hosted by Five Rivers Metro Parks, invites you to explore the breathtaking beauty of the 28.7-mile Twin Valley Trail. This unique challenge empowers you to choose your own adventure – conquer the entire trail or hike sections that suit your pace and goals. More than just a hike, it's a movement. By participating, you'll not only challenge your physical limits but also contribute to a powerful cause. Your registration fee of $25 includes a team T-shirt and supports Hope Wanders, an incredible organization dedicated to empowering women from difficult life situations to experience the healing power of the outdoors. Train with us! We'll be hiking different sections of the trail once a month for four months leading up to the main event on June 7, 2025. These training hikes are the perfect opportunity to explore the trail, meet fellow adventurers, and build camaraderie. Every step counts. We encourage you to set a personal fundraising goal of $100 to support Hope Wanders. Collect pledges from friends, family, and colleagues for each mile you hike. For example, $1 per mile for 20 miles equals a $20 donation. Experience the joy of the journey. Join us for a day of adventure, inspiration, and community. Enjoy delicious dinner and snacks provided at the event. The Twin Valley Trail Challenge is more than just a hike; it's a celebration of strength, resilience, and the transformative power of nature. Register today and unleash your inner explorer! Open to anyone 18 and older, and 16-17 with a registered adult.

Unleash Your Inner Explorer: Join the Twin Valley Trail Challenge 2025 on June 7! Are you ready to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery and adventure? The Twin Valley Trail Challenge 2025, hosted by Five Rivers Metro Parks, invites you to explore the breathtaking beauty of the 28.7-mile Twin Valley Trail. This unique challenge empowers you to choose your own adventure – conquer the entire trail or hike sections that suit your pace and goals. More than just a hike, it's a movement. By participating, you'll not only challenge your physical limits but also contribute to a powerful cause. Your registration fee of $25 includes a team T-shirt and supports Hope Wanders, an incredible organization dedicated to empowering women from difficult life situations to experience the healing power of the outdoors. Train with us! We'll be hiking different sections of the trail once a month for four months leading up to the main event on June 7, 2025. These training hikes are the perfect opportunity to explore the trail, meet fellow adventurers, and build camaraderie. Every step counts. We encourage you to set a personal fundraising goal of $100 to support Hope Wanders. Collect pledges from friends, family, and colleagues for each mile you hike. For example, $1 per mile for 20 miles equals a $20 donation. Experience the joy of the journey. Join us for a day of adventure, inspiration, and community. Enjoy delicious dinner and snacks provided at the event. The Twin Valley Trail Challenge is more than just a hike; it's a celebration of strength, resilience, and the transformative power of nature. Register today and unleash your inner explorer! Open to anyone 18 and older, and 16-17 with a registered adult.

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