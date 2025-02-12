45th Anniversary Celebration

Add a donation for Lambda Upsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity
Platinum Sponsor Package
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (invitations, programs, banners). Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book
Opportunity to set up a promotional booth at the event
Dedicated social media shout-outs leading up to the event.
Complimentary VIP table for 8 guests.
Gold Sponsor Package
$750
Logo placement on event materials.
Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book
Opportunity to set up a promotional booth at the event.
Recognition during the event by the emcee.
Complimentary table for 6 guests.
Silver Sponsor Package
$500
Logo placement on event materials.
Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book
Opportunity to provide promotional materials for attendees.
Recognition during the event.
Complimentary tickets for 4 guests.
Bronze Sponsor Package
$300
Logo placement on event materials.
Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book.
Opportunity to provide promotional items for gift bags.
Recognition during the event.
Complimentary tickets for 2 guests.
Community Partner Package
$150
Logo placement in virtual ad book.
Option to include promotional materials in gift bags.
Recognition during the event.
Virtual Ad Only
$75
Businesses can purchase a virtual ad space during the live stream without a full sponsorship package.
Gift Bag Sponsor
$50
Businesses can provide promotional items for inclusion in the event gift bags.
General Admission
$100
