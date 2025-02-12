Sales closed

45th Anniversary Celebration

720 Eagleview Blvd E

Exton, PA 19341

Add a donation for Lambda Upsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity

Platinum Sponsor Package
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (invitations, programs, banners). Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book Opportunity to set up a promotional booth at the event Dedicated social media shout-outs leading up to the event. Complimentary VIP table for 8 guests.
Gold Sponsor Package
$750
Logo placement on event materials. Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book Opportunity to set up a promotional booth at the event. Recognition during the event by the emcee. Complimentary table for 6 guests.
Silver Sponsor Package
$500
Logo placement on event materials. Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book Opportunity to provide promotional materials for attendees. Recognition during the event. Complimentary tickets for 4 guests.
Bronze Sponsor Package
$300
Logo placement on event materials. Virtual ad placement in our virtual ad book. Opportunity to provide promotional items for gift bags. Recognition during the event. Complimentary tickets for 2 guests.
Community Partner Package
$150
Logo placement in virtual ad book. Option to include promotional materials in gift bags. Recognition during the event.
Virtual Ad Only
$75
Businesses can purchase a virtual ad space during the live stream without a full sponsorship package.
Gift Bag Sponsor
$50
Businesses can provide promotional items for inclusion in the event gift bags.
General Admission
$100

