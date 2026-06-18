Two formally dressed men are featured in the foreground of a poster advertising the 45th Anniversary Dinner/Dance for Homenetmen Providence.
Homenetmen of Providence

Hosted by

Homenetmen of Providence

About this event

45th Anniversary Dinner-Dance

60 Rhodes Pl

Cranston, RI 02905, USA

Adult Chicken Picatta Dinner & Dance
$80

Chicken Picatta Dinner and Dance Ticket

Adult Baked Scrod Dinner & Dance
$80

Baked Scrod Dinner and Dance Ticket

Child Dinner & Dance
$30

Children ages 12 and under Dinner and Dance Ticket

Dance Only
$40

Online Purchase of Dance Only Ticket

Ad Book Half Page
$75

Use the link below to submit your ad/message

Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book


The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.

Ad Book Full Page
$125

Use the link below to submit your ad/message

Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book


The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.

Ad Book Silver Page
$250

Use the link below to submit your ad/message

Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book


The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.

Ad Book Gold Page
$500

Use the link below to submit your ad/message

Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book


The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.

Ad Book Inside Back Cover
$750

Use the link below to submit your ad/message

Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book


The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.

Ad Book Platinum/ Back Cover
$1,000

SOLD

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