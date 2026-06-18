45th Anniversary Dinner-Dance

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Chicken Picatta Dinner and Dance Ticket
Baked Scrod Dinner and Dance Ticket
Children ages 12 and under Dinner and Dance Ticket
Online Purchase of Dance Only Ticket
Use the link below to submit your ad/message
Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book
The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.
Use the link below to submit your ad/message
Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book
The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.
Use the link below to submit your ad/message
Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book
The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.
Use the link below to submit your ad/message
Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book
The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.
Use the link below to submit your ad/message
Providence Homenetmen 45th Anniversary Ad Book
The deadline to submit an ad is September 30th, 2026.
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