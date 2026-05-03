45th Annual Richmond PAL Golf Tournament

Public Recognition as the Title Sponsor, Low-Handicap Assistant, Three Prime T Box Signs: 1, 9 & 18 Hole, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Logo on Welcome Bags, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 4 Extra Putting Contest Entries, Speaker at Dinner, Logo on Award Trophies. Includes 8 Golf Passes.