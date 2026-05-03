45th Annual Richmond PAL Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor a Tee Box with Company Logo & Name, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags
Individual Entry for 18 Hole Tournament (Build a FourSome!) One Entry for the Putting Competition, Shared Golf Cart, a Welcome Bag, Breakfast and Dinner
Sponsor a Junior Golfer by covering their entry fee along with your pass. Recognition in Tournament Announcements, 1 Extra Putting Contest Entry. Includes 1 Golf Pass.
Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 1 Golf Pass.
One Tee Box Sign, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 4 Drink Tickets, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 2 Golf Passes.
Logo on Welcome Bags, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 1 Drink Ticket per Player, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 4 Golf Passes.
One Tee Box Signs, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 4 Golf Passes.
Two Tee Box Signs, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 4 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 8 Golf Passes.
Public Recognition as the Title Sponsor, Low-Handicap Assistant, Three Prime T Box Signs: 1, 9 & 18 Hole, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Logo on Welcome Bags, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 4 Extra Putting Contest Entries, Speaker at Dinner, Logo on Award Trophies. Includes 8 Golf Passes.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!