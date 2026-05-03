Richmond Police Activities League

Hosted by

Richmond Police Activities League

About this event

45th Annual Richmond PAL Golf Tournament

CA-4

Hercules, CA 94547, USA

Tee Sponsors
$150

Sponsor a Tee Box with Company Logo & Name, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags

Golf Pass
$200

Individual Entry for 18 Hole Tournament (Build a FourSome!) One Entry for the Putting Competition, Shared Golf Cart, a Welcome Bag, Breakfast and Dinner

Junior Golfer Sponsors
$500

Sponsor a Junior Golfer by covering their entry fee along with your pass. Recognition in Tournament Announcements, 1 Extra Putting Contest Entry. Includes 1 Golf Pass.

Putting Competition Sponsors
$500

Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 1 Golf Pass.

Brunch Sponsors
$1,000

One Tee Box Sign, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 4 Drink Tickets, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 2 Golf Passes.

Welcome Bag Sponsors
$1,500

Logo on Welcome Bags, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 1 Drink Ticket per Player, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 4 Golf Passes.

Tournament Sponsors
$1,500

One Tee Box Signs, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 2 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 4 Golf Passes.

Golden Eagle Sponsors
$2,500

Two Tee Box Signs, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 4 Extra Putting Contest Entries. Includes 8 Golf Passes.

Titanium Presenting Partners
$5,000

Public Recognition as the Title Sponsor, Low-Handicap Assistant, Three Prime T Box Signs: 1, 9 & 18 Hole, Logo on Tournament Scorecard, Logo on Welcome Bags, Opportunity to add Company Swag in Welcome Bags, 2 Drink Tickets per Player, 4 Extra Putting Contest Entries, Speaker at Dinner, Logo on Award Trophies. Includes 8 Golf Passes.

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