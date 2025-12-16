Southeastern Crime Stoppers Association Inc

Hosted by

Southeastern Crime Stoppers Association Inc

About this event

45th Annual Training Conference - Attendee Registration

1160 Gulf Blvd

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767, USA

Open Registration
$349
Available until Apr 30

Open Registration Price. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Welcome Reception Sunday evening (2 drink tickets), Lunch Monday, Awards Banquet Wednesday evening (2 drink tickets), and nightly Hospitality Suite)

Late Registration
$399
Available until Jun 9

Late Registration Price. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Welcome Reception Sunday evening (2 drink tickets), Lunch Monday, Awards Banquet Wednesday evening (2 drink tickets), and nightly Hospitality Suite)

Non-Member Registration
$450
Available until Jun 9

Non-Member Registration Price. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Welcome Reception Sunday evening (2 drink tickets), Lunch Monday, Awards Banquet Wednesday evening (2 drink tickets), and nightly Hospitality Suite). *Become a Member for $100 to qualify for the discounted registration rates*

Guest Registration
$95
Available until Jun 9

A guest is an additional person, such as a spouse or other "non-member", who wishes to attend events (Welcome Reception, Awards Banquet (2 drink tickets), Hospitality Suite nightly) with a conference attendee.

Day & a Half Registration
$100
Available until Jun 10

Join us for training on Tuesday and a half day Wednesday ONLY. (Includes Hospitality Suite Tuesday night. Does not include Awards Banquet)

Add a donation for Southeastern Crime Stoppers Association Inc

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