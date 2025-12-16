45th Annual Training Conference - Attendee Registration

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Open Registration Price. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Welcome Reception Sunday evening (2 drink tickets), Lunch Monday, Awards Banquet Wednesday evening (2 drink tickets), and nightly Hospitality Suite)
Late Registration Price. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Welcome Reception Sunday evening (2 drink tickets), Lunch Monday, Awards Banquet Wednesday evening (2 drink tickets), and nightly Hospitality Suite)
Non-Member Registration Price. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Welcome Reception Sunday evening (2 drink tickets), Lunch Monday, Awards Banquet Wednesday evening (2 drink tickets), and nightly Hospitality Suite). *Become a Member for $100 to qualify for the discounted registration rates*
A guest is an additional person, such as a spouse or other "non-member", who wishes to attend events (Welcome Reception, Awards Banquet (2 drink tickets), Hospitality Suite nightly) with a conference attendee.
Join us for training on Tuesday and a half day Wednesday ONLY. (Includes Hospitality Suite Tuesday night. Does not include Awards Banquet)
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