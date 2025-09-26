45th Charter Anniversary Alumnae Celebration

222 S Copeland St

Tallahassee, FL 32306, USA

Full Celebration A (Sorors Only)
$130

Grants entry to the events with access to all amenities and activities. This ticket also includes all three meals (two catered and the cookout), Rho Kappa T-Shirt, Custom 45th Pin, and Custom Wristband.

Full Celebration B (Sorors Only)
$100

Grants entry to the events with access to all amenities and activities. This ticket also includes all three meals (two catered and the cookout).

Guest Ticket
$50

Grants entry to the banquet, cookout, night life event (18+), and church service, and community service (Blue and White). This ticket is for any guest you are bringing along.

Children (Under 18)
$25

Grants access to the banquet, cookout, and church service. This is for any child under the age of 18.

Add a donation for Rho Kappa Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

$

