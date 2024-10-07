Greensboro New School’s Fundraiser Raffle (Trunk or Treat Event)

Want to capture beautiful family memories but don’t know where to start? Look no further! Our friend, Griffin Davis, would like to offer the chance to win one hour of his professional photography! Griffin is a premier photographer in the Greensboro area whose one hour sessions begin at $699! You can see his work at: https://griffindavisphoto.com

Want to capture beautiful family memories but don’t know where to start? Look no further! Our friend, Griffin Davis, would like to offer the chance to win one hour of his professional photography! Griffin is a premier photographer in the Greensboro area whose one hour sessions begin at $699! You can see his work at: https://griffindavisphoto.com

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