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Greensboro New School’s Fundraiser Raffle (Trunk or Treat Event)
Self Care Basket (1 entry per ticket)
$4
Enter to win a basket of self care products including: eucalyptus shower steamers, lavender epsom salts, honey sugar body scrub, 32 ounce water bottle with handle, pumice stone, holographic peel off face mask, conditioning hair mask, makeup remover wipes, retinol night serum, and hyaluronic day serum.
Enter to win a basket of self care products including: eucalyptus shower steamers, lavender epsom salts, honey sugar body scrub, 32 ounce water bottle with handle, pumice stone, holographic peel off face mask, conditioning hair mask, makeup remover wipes, retinol night serum, and hyaluronic day serum.
Pokémon Basket (1 entry per ticket)
$2
This basket contains a Pokémon lover’s dream including: a Pokémon poster collage, Pikachu figurine, 100 piece Pokémon puzzle, tabbed Pokémon notebook, and a Pokémon Trainer’s Guide!
This basket contains a Pokémon lover’s dream including: a Pokémon poster collage, Pikachu figurine, 100 piece Pokémon puzzle, tabbed Pokémon notebook, and a Pokémon Trainer’s Guide!
Fun Zone Basket (1 entry per ticket)
$2
This fun filled basket makes a great gift for a child in your life! It includes a glow in the dark marble run, a bag of marbles, a yoyo, a NeeDoh squishy ball, a sticky hand, a mystery Disney Squishmallow, and a giant stretchy ball!
This fun filled basket makes a great gift for a child in your life! It includes a glow in the dark marble run, a bag of marbles, a yoyo, a NeeDoh squishy ball, a sticky hand, a mystery Disney Squishmallow, and a giant stretchy ball!
Artistic Treasures Basket (1 entry per ticket)
$4
Enter to win this creativity booster basket containing: a 20 color set of acrylic paints, 38 watercolor cakes, a variety of paint brushes, 3 paint mixing palettes, 2 palette knives, a canvas, and 3 custom paint contain lids!
Enter to win this creativity booster basket containing: a 20 color set of acrylic paints, 38 watercolor cakes, a variety of paint brushes, 3 paint mixing palettes, 2 palette knives, a canvas, and 3 custom paint contain lids!
Vida Pour Tea Gift Certificate (1 entry per ticket)
$2
Do you have a tea lover in your life? Enter the drawing for a $20.00 gift certificate to Greensboro’s premier tea destination, Vida Pour Tea! Located in State Street, Vida Pour Tea is a homeopathic dreamland!
Do you have a tea lover in your life? Enter the drawing for a $20.00 gift certificate to Greensboro’s premier tea destination, Vida Pour Tea! Located in State Street, Vida Pour Tea is a homeopathic dreamland!
Velocity 360 Voucher (1 entry per ticket)
$4
Enter to win a fun-filled afternoon/morning for EVERYONE at Velocity 360! The Piedmont Parkway location options include trampolines as well as a maze of tunnels, slides, ball pit, and much more! There’s even an arcade and snack stand! The best part is the second level, where adult beverages can be enjoyed while watching your kids from above!
Enter to win a fun-filled afternoon/morning for EVERYONE at Velocity 360! The Piedmont Parkway location options include trampolines as well as a maze of tunnels, slides, ball pit, and much more! There’s even an arcade and snack stand! The best part is the second level, where adult beverages can be enjoyed while watching your kids from above!
$25 Toys & Co. Gift Card
$3
Who doesn’t love Toys & Co.?! Our friends at T & C have offered you TWO $25 gift cards! TWO winners will be drawn for this prize, each receiving ONE of the gift cards!
LINK FOR PHOTO: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1054798899767844&set=pb.100057132323531.-2207520000&type=3
Who doesn’t love Toys & Co.?! Our friends at T & C have offered you TWO $25 gift cards! TWO winners will be drawn for this prize, each receiving ONE of the gift cards!
LINK FOR PHOTO: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1054798899767844&set=pb.100057132323531.-2207520000&type=3
Starbucks Giftcard (1 entry per ticket)
$2
We have TWO $15 Starbucks Giftcards! TWO winners will be drawn for this prize!
We have TWO $15 Starbucks Giftcards! TWO winners will be drawn for this prize!
Caribou Coffee Gift Card
$1
We have FIVE $5 gift cards to Caribou Coffee! That means FIVE drawings will occur for this prize! Who know, maybe you will win more than once!
We have FIVE $5 gift cards to Caribou Coffee! That means FIVE drawings will occur for this prize! Who know, maybe you will win more than once!
Medusa Shirt and Mug
$3
Enter to win a super cool T-Shirt and coffee mug with “The Feminine Gaze” Medusa original artwork!
Enter to win a super cool T-Shirt and coffee mug with “The Feminine Gaze” Medusa original artwork!
Pigtails and Crew Cuts Basket
$3
Enter for your chance to win this fabulous gift basket from Pigtails and Crew Cuts! It includes a $24.99 gift certificate, travel sized conditioner, travel sized shampoo, squishy fidgets, a dinosaur monster truck, a cob, candy, a dog plushie, a sloth keychain, and a silver bangle bracelet!
Enter for your chance to win this fabulous gift basket from Pigtails and Crew Cuts! It includes a $24.99 gift certificate, travel sized conditioner, travel sized shampoo, squishy fidgets, a dinosaur monster truck, a cob, candy, a dog plushie, a sloth keychain, and a silver bangle bracelet!
1 Hour Photography Session with Griffin Davis
$15
Want to capture beautiful family memories but don’t know where to start? Look no further! Our friend, Griffin Davis, would like to offer the chance to win one hour of his professional photography! Griffin is a premier photographer in the Greensboro area whose one hour sessions begin at $699! You can see his work at: https://griffindavisphoto.com
Want to capture beautiful family memories but don’t know where to start? Look no further! Our friend, Griffin Davis, would like to offer the chance to win one hour of his professional photography! Griffin is a premier photographer in the Greensboro area whose one hour sessions begin at $699! You can see his work at: https://griffindavisphoto.com
Date Night Combo
$5
This fun prize includes a three hour babysitting from one of GNS's founding Board members, professional nanny, Jennifer Johnson, a bottle of wine, and a $25 gift card from Lindley Park Filling Station.
*babysitting services are for the parents ONLY. No group settings. Arrangements will be made after raffle ends.
This fun prize includes a three hour babysitting from one of GNS's founding Board members, professional nanny, Jennifer Johnson, a bottle of wine, and a $25 gift card from Lindley Park Filling Station.
*babysitting services are for the parents ONLY. No group settings. Arrangements will be made after raffle ends.
Petrify the Patriarchy Set
$3
Petrify the Patriarchy with this incredibly soft and comfortable T-Shirt while also enjoying your beverage of choice from Medusa's very own mug... if you dare.
Petrify the Patriarchy with this incredibly soft and comfortable T-Shirt while also enjoying your beverage of choice from Medusa's very own mug... if you dare.
Butterfly Wing Earrings Light
$3
Flutter on over with these beautiful butterfly wing earrings, donated by Floxglove Studios!
Flutter on over with these beautiful butterfly wing earrings, donated by Floxglove Studios!
Butterfly Wing Earrings Dark
$3
Flutter on over with these beautiful butterfly wing earrings, donated by Floxglove Studios!
Flutter on over with these beautiful butterfly wing earrings, donated by Floxglove Studios!
Fern Earrings
$3
These unique hand crafted earrings are sure to GROW on you! Try your luck at winning them, courtesy of Foxglove Studios!
These unique hand crafted earrings are sure to GROW on you! Try your luck at winning them, courtesy of Foxglove Studios!
Coffee Anyone?
$4
Enjoy your mornings with a delicious jolt from your new French Press! This basket also includes a large coffee mug, French Vanilla coffee grounds, a coffee storage container, and a cute coffee bar decorative board.
Enjoy your mornings with a delicious jolt from your new French Press! This basket also includes a large coffee mug, French Vanilla coffee grounds, a coffee storage container, and a cute coffee bar decorative board.
Young Living Basket
$5
This basket contains all Young Living brand products including Bath/Shower Gel, Relaxing Bath Bombs, Lavender Oatmeal Moisturizing Soap, as well as three Lip Balms (Lavender, Cinnamon, and Grapefruit). Retail this basket would be over $100!!!
This basket contains all Young Living brand products including Bath/Shower Gel, Relaxing Bath Bombs, Lavender Oatmeal Moisturizing Soap, as well as three Lip Balms (Lavender, Cinnamon, and Grapefruit). Retail this basket would be over $100!!!
Apotheca $50
$5
Apotheca $100
$8
Cinder and ash basket
$5
Common grounds gift card $10 (2 winners)
$1
Scrambled gift card
$2
Crochet pumpkins
$5
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!