Shop - Terre Haute Lodge No. 19

A Challenge coin custom minted to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple (1917-2017)
A Challenge coin custom minted to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple (1917-2017)
Terre Haute Masonic Temple Blueprint Poster
$50
A limited edition poster made from the original 1915 blueprints of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple
A limited edition poster made from the original 1915 blueprints of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple
Terre Haute Masonic Temple Print Set (4 ea)
$25
made from the original 1915 blueprints of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple
made from the original 1915 blueprints of the Terre Haute Masonic Temple
Member Polo
$35
Lodge member polo prominently featuring the embroidered Lodge logo. Size must be provided as well as desired color.
Lodge member polo prominently featuring the embroidered Lodge logo. Size must be provided as well as desired color.
Terre Haute 19 Tartan Scarf
$35
Scarf made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Scarf made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Terre haute 19 Tartan Neck Tie
$35
Neck Tie made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Neck Tie made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Terre Haute 19 Tartan Bow Tie (Pre-Tied)
$20
Pre-Tied Bow Tie made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Pre-Tied Bow Tie made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Terre Haute 19 Tartan Bow Tie (Self-Tie)
$20
Self-Tie Bow Tie made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Self-Tie Bow Tie made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Terre Haute 19 Tartan Kilt
$320
8-Yard kilt made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts. Be aware additional costs may be necessary for shipping. Sizes must be provided.
8-Yard kilt made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts. Be aware additional costs may be necessary for shipping. Sizes must be provided.
Terre Haute 19 Logo Sporran
$125
Leather kilt sporran embossed with the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 Logo made by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Leather kilt sporran embossed with the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 Logo made by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Terre Haute 19 Logo Fly Plaid Broach
$35
Metal Fly Plaid Broach with Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 Logo etched made by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Metal Fly Plaid Broach with Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 Logo etched made by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts.
Add a donation for Terre Haute Lodge No. 19, F.&A.M.
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