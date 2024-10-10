Shop - Terre Haute Lodge No. 19

8-Yard kilt made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts. Be aware additional costs may be necessary for shipping. Sizes must be provided.

8-Yard kilt made of the Terre Haute Lodge No. 19 tartan by Bro. Egbert Harmse (GL of Scotland in South Africa), owner of Cargo Kilts. Be aware additional costs may be necessary for shipping. Sizes must be provided.

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