Gift cert to the Steinbeck house in Salinas
$25 gift cert for discretionary brewery
Voucher for vichy springs resort up to $500 value
Gift certificate for 2 for santa cruz county wine growers association
$200 sting king la crosse stick
Nordic naturals $150 value
$50 gift certificate from the shadowbrook
2 $20 gift certificate from dunlap donuts
4 $25 gift certificates from baskin robbins
4 hour kayak rental from in kayak connection in moss landing $100 value
2 tickets to city lights theater
5 class pass from thrive $100 value
2 passes to roaring camp rail road
Bixby ballers
Advnc camp
Gift cert to the Steinbeck house in Salinas
$25 gift cert for discretionary brewery
Voucher for vichy springs resort up to $500 value
Gift certificate for 2 for santa cruz county wine growers association
$200 sting king la crosse stick
Nordic naturals $150 value
$50 gift certificate from the shadowbrook
2 $20 gift certificate from dunlap donuts
4 $25 gift certificates from baskin robbins
4 hour kayak rental from in kayak connection in moss landing $100 value
2 tickets to city lights theater
5 class pass from thrive $100 value
2 passes to roaring camp rail road
Bixby ballers
Advnc camp
Single RaffleTicket
$5
Gift cert to the Steinbeck house in Salinas
$25 gift cert for discretionary brewery
Voucher for vichy springs resort up to $500 value
Gift certificate for 2 for santa cruz county wine growers association
$200 sting king la crosse stick
Nordic naturals $150 value
$50 gift certificate from the shadowbrook
2 $20 gift certificate from dunlap donuts
4 $25 gift certificates from baskin robbins
4 hour kayak rental from in kayak connection in moss landing $100 value
2 tickets to city lights theater
5 class pass from thrive $100 value
2 passes to roaring camp rail road
Bixby ballers
Advnc camp
Gift cert to the Steinbeck house in Salinas
$25 gift cert for discretionary brewery
Voucher for vichy springs resort up to $500 value
Gift certificate for 2 for santa cruz county wine growers association
$200 sting king la crosse stick
Nordic naturals $150 value
$50 gift certificate from the shadowbrook
2 $20 gift certificate from dunlap donuts
4 $25 gift certificates from baskin robbins
4 hour kayak rental from in kayak connection in moss landing $100 value
2 tickets to city lights theater
5 class pass from thrive $100 value
2 passes to roaring camp rail road
Bixby ballers
Advnc camp
Add a donation for Santa Cruz County Lacrosse Association
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