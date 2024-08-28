AP'N3 Film Challenge Premier Screening

General Admission-Premier Screening; 6:30PM-8:00PM
$10
General Admission ticket to the screening of the Top 10 films in the 2024 AP'N3 Film Challenge. The Premier Screening runs from 6:30PM - 8:00PM.
General Admission ticket to the screening of the Top 10 films in the 2024 AP'N3 Film Challenge. The Premier Screening runs from 6:30PM - 8:00PM.
Premier Screening+After Party Fundraiser; 6:30PM-9:30PM
$75
Includes a General Admission ticket to the Premier Screening (6:30PM-8PM) and entry to the After Party Fundraiser (8PM-9:30PM) where you can meet and mingle with the evening's filmmakers and film fans. A portion of the evening's proceeds will support APAC's collaboration with the Asbury Park High School in creating film and audiovisual after school programs. These programs will introduce students to the art of filmmaking to spark their creativity and build skills necessary to pursue potential careers in film.
The After Party Fundraiser begins immediately following the Premier Screening, 8:00PM - 9:30PM
Includes a General Admission ticket to the Premier Screening (6:30PM-8PM) and entry to the After Party Fundraiser (8PM-9:30PM) where you can meet and mingle with the evening's filmmakers and film fans. A portion of the evening's proceeds will support APAC's collaboration with the Asbury Park High School in creating film and audiovisual after school programs. These programs will introduce students to the art of filmmaking to spark their creativity and build skills necessary to pursue potential careers in film.
The After Party Fundraiser begins immediately following the Premier Screening, 8:00PM - 9:30PM
Add a donation for Asbury Park Arts Council, Inc
$
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