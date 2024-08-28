AP'N3 Film Challenge Premier Screening

Includes a General Admission ticket to the Premier Screening (6:30PM-8PM) and entry to the After Party Fundraiser (8PM-9:30PM) where you can meet and mingle with the evening's filmmakers and film fans. A portion of the evening's proceeds will support APAC's collaboration with the Asbury Park High School in creating film and audiovisual after school programs. These programs will introduce students to the art of filmmaking to spark their creativity and build skills necessary to pursue potential careers in film. The After Party Fundraiser begins immediately following the Premier Screening, 8:00PM - 9:30PM

Includes a General Admission ticket to the Premier Screening (6:30PM-8PM) and entry to the After Party Fundraiser (8PM-9:30PM) where you can meet and mingle with the evening's filmmakers and film fans. A portion of the evening's proceeds will support APAC's collaboration with the Asbury Park High School in creating film and audiovisual after school programs. These programs will introduce students to the art of filmmaking to spark their creativity and build skills necessary to pursue potential careers in film. The After Party Fundraiser begins immediately following the Premier Screening, 8:00PM - 9:30PM

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