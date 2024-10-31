2025 Take It Outside Golf Tournament

Four-Player Admission to the Golf Tournament
Secure your team's spot and join us for a day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving!
With this ticket, your team can:
- Access to the designated practice areas before the tournament begins for team warm-up.
- Participate in the tournament, competing against other teams for prizes.
- Enjoy on-course amenities, such as beverage carts and refreshment stations.
- Compete in the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests held during the tournament.
- Join in on the post-tournament reception, where players can socialize and celebrate.
Exclusivity: This ticket provides the chance for players to experience the thrill and challenge of playing in a golf tournament as a team while showcasing their skills and sportsmanship on the course.
Four-Player Admission to the Golf Tournament
Secure your team's spot and join us for a day of golf, camaraderie, and charitable giving!
With this ticket, your team can:
- Access to the designated practice areas before the tournament begins for team warm-up.
- Participate in the tournament, competing against other teams for prizes.
- Enjoy on-course amenities, such as beverage carts and refreshment stations.
- Compete in the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests held during the tournament.
- Join in on the post-tournament reception, where players can socialize and celebrate.
Exclusivity: This ticket provides the chance for players to experience the thrill and challenge of playing in a golf tournament as a team while showcasing their skills and sportsmanship on the course.
25 Raffle Tickets
$250
10 Raffle Tickets
$100
5 Raffle Tickets
$50
2 Raffle Tickets
$20
Add a donation for Take It Outside, Inc
$
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