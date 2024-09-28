Petri's Place Private Event Booking: Michelle/Raccoon

Raccoon themed birthday party for Michelle (organizer) on 9/28/2024





Petri's Place provides:

- 2 hours of party time

- use of Holiday House and outdoor picnic area

- party tent set up if requested (will determine based on number of guests)

- Raccoon themed party decorations (see below)

- Ice

- Set up and decorate (decorations provided by Petri's Place)

- Clean up





Party is responsible for:

- Food/Drinks

- Cake

- Plates/cups/napkins/utensils for guests

- Invitations for guests





Animals and tours of the pens will be done with the guests as it works the best. Volunteers will be on hand to make sure that guests get to interact with the animals in a safe manner.



