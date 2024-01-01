Parents' Night Out (Fall 2024)

Join us for the first Parents' Night Out of the school year!

The children will play games and have pizza, lemonade, and s'mores!

This event will be supervised by EBE staff.

This event is for CURRENT East Bradford Elementary students only - thank you for your understanding!





When: Friday, ??? 5:30pm - 8:00pm

Students MUST be picked up by 8:00!!

Where: EBE Playground

Cost: $10.00 per student. Max of $25/family of 3+ (MUST be siblings)





--> Deadline to Register: Tuesday, ???









**Zeffy will ask you to contribute a donation to them at checkout - this is COMPLETELY OPTIONAL and you can set the donation amount to $0**