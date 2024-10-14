2024 Starlight Belwest Gala package

Included: ●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400) ●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony ●1 VIP ticket for the Infinity Festival (value $999) ●Social media mentioning pre and post event ●Medium logo placement on event banners ●Medium logo placement on step and repeat ●Medium logo placement event page / Belwest web page ●Logo on half slide on screens during event ●Half page ad in event program

Included: ●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400) ●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony ●1 VIP ticket for the Infinity Festival (value $999) ●Social media mentioning pre and post event ●Medium logo placement on event banners ●Medium logo placement on step and repeat ●Medium logo placement event page / Belwest web page ●Logo on half slide on screens during event ●Half page ad in event program

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