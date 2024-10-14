Belwest

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Belwest

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2024 Starlight Belwest Gala package

1717 Vine St

Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA

Early Bird - Non-Members / Gala Ticket
$299
Early Bird - Belwest-Members / Gala Ticket
$249
Ticket available to Belwest's members in good standing.
Belwest Pro Membership
$400
For professionals, startups, and small businesses ●● Individual membership ● Direct access to members ● Regular press review ● Brand visibility: Basic announcement of your membership on our social networks + your logo on our website ● Special Interest Group (SIG) access ● Discounted regular event registration ● Signature events access ● Advocacy: Basic
Gala Table / Influence Sponsor Package - 8 guests
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Included: ●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400) ●Small logo placement on event banners ●Small logo placement on step and repeat ●Small logo placement event page / Belwest web page ●Logo on quarter slide on screens during event ●Quarter page ad in event program
Gala Table / Invest Sponsor Package - 8 guests
$8,000
Included: ●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400) ●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony ●1 VIP ticket for the Infinity Festival (value $999) ●Social media mentioning pre and post event ●Medium logo placement on event banners ●Medium logo placement on step and repeat ●Medium logo placement event page / Belwest web page ●Logo on half slide on screens during event ●Half page ad in event program
Gala Table / Impact Sponsor Package - 8 guests
$12,000
Included: ●Speaking opportunity ●Belwest Silver membership included for 1 year (value $2500) ●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony ●2 VIP tickets for the Infinity Festival (value $1998) ●Social media mentioning pre and post event ●Prominent logo placement on event banners ●Prominent logo placement on step and repeat ●Prominent logo placement event page / Belwest web page ●Logo full slide on screens during event ●Full page ad in event program

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