2024 Starlight Belwest Gala package

Ticket available to Belwest's members in good standing.
Ticket available to Belwest's members in good standing.
Belwest Pro Membership
$400
For professionals, startups, and small businesses ●● Individual membership ● Direct access to members ● Regular press review ● Brand visibility: Basic announcement of your membership on our social networks + your logo on our website ● Special Interest Group (SIG) access ● Discounted regular event registration ● Signature events access ● Advocacy: Basic
For professionals, startups, and small businesses ●● Individual membership ● Direct access to members ● Regular press review ● Brand visibility: Basic announcement of your membership on our social networks + your logo on our website ● Special Interest Group (SIG) access ● Discounted regular event registration ● Signature events access ● Advocacy: Basic
Gala Table / Influence Sponsor Package - 8 guests
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Included:
●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400)
●Small logo placement on event banners
●Small logo placement on step and repeat
●Small logo placement event page / Belwest web page
●Logo on quarter slide on screens during event
●Quarter page ad in event program
Included:
●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400)
●Small logo placement on event banners
●Small logo placement on step and repeat
●Small logo placement event page / Belwest web page
●Logo on quarter slide on screens during event
●Quarter page ad in event program
Gala Table / Invest Sponsor Package - 8 guests
$8,000
Included:
●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400)
●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony
●1 VIP ticket for the Infinity Festival (value $999)
●Social media mentioning pre and post event
●Medium logo placement on event banners
●Medium logo placement on step and repeat
●Medium logo placement event page / Belwest web page
●Logo on half slide on screens during event
●Half page ad in event program
Included:
●Belwest Pro membership included for 1 year (value $400)
●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony
●1 VIP ticket for the Infinity Festival (value $999)
●Social media mentioning pre and post event
●Medium logo placement on event banners
●Medium logo placement on step and repeat
●Medium logo placement event page / Belwest web page
●Logo on half slide on screens during event
●Half page ad in event program
Gala Table / Impact Sponsor Package - 8 guests
$12,000
Included:
●Speaking opportunity
●Belwest Silver membership included for 1 year (value $2500)
●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony
●2 VIP tickets for the Infinity Festival (value $1998)
●Social media mentioning pre and post event
●Prominent logo placement on event banners
●Prominent logo placement on step and repeat
●Prominent logo placement event page / Belwest web page
●Logo full slide on screens during event
●Full page ad in event program
Included:
●Speaking opportunity
●Belwest Silver membership included for 1 year (value $2500)
●Recognition during opening and closing ceremony
●2 VIP tickets for the Infinity Festival (value $1998)
●Social media mentioning pre and post event
●Prominent logo placement on event banners
●Prominent logo placement on step and repeat
●Prominent logo placement event page / Belwest web page
●Logo full slide on screens during event
●Full page ad in event program
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