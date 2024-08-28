Light of Hope Mississippi Inc

Hosted by

Light of Hope Mississippi Inc

About this event

2024 "Get Your Hopes Up" Charity Concert and Halloween Masquerade Sponsorship

Harbor

217 Beach Blvd E, Long Beach, MS 39560, USA

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Recognition in event program and website Premium event seating (table for 10) Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet 20 Drink Coupons and 10 Event Shirts TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
GOLD SPONSOR
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Recognition in event program and website Premium event seating (table for 8) Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet 16 Drink Coupons and 8 Event Shirts TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
SILVER SPONSOR
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Recognition in event program and website Premium event seating (table for 4) Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet 8 Drink Coupons and 4 Event Shirts TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
BRONSE SPONSOR
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Recognition in event program and website 2 VIP Tickets 4 Drink Coupons and 2 Event Shirts
Add a donation for Light of Hope Mississippi Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!