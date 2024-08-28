2024 "Get Your Hopes Up" Charity Concert and Halloween Masquerade Sponsorship

Recognition in event program and website Premium event seating (table for 10) Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet 20 Drink Coupons and 10 Event Shirts TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS

Recognition in event program and website Premium event seating (table for 10) Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet 20 Drink Coupons and 10 Event Shirts TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS

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