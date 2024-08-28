2024 "Get Your Hopes Up" Charity Concert and Halloween Masquerade Sponsorship

Recognition in event program and website
Premium event seating (table for 10)
Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet
20 Drink Coupons and 10 Event Shirts
TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
Recognition in event program and website
Premium event seating (table for 10)
Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet
20 Drink Coupons and 10 Event Shirts
TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
GOLD SPONSOR
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Recognition in event program and website
Premium event seating (table for 8)
Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet
16 Drink Coupons and 8 Event Shirts
TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
Recognition in event program and website
Premium event seating (table for 8)
Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet
16 Drink Coupons and 8 Event Shirts
TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
SILVER SPONSOR
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Recognition in event program and website
Premium event seating (table for 4)
Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet
8 Drink Coupons and 4 Event Shirts
TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
Recognition in event program and website
Premium event seating (table for 4)
Live Entertainment in the Lounge and Dinner Buffet
8 Drink Coupons and 4 Event Shirts
TICKET GOOD FOR ALL OF EVENT ACCESS
BRONSE SPONSOR
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Recognition in event program and website
2 VIP Tickets
4 Drink Coupons and 2 Event Shirts
Recognition in event program and website
2 VIP Tickets
4 Drink Coupons and 2 Event Shirts
Add a donation for Light of Hope Mississippi Inc
$
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