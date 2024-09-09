African Leaders Council Inc.

Hosted by

African Leaders Council Inc.

About this event

SPONSORSHIP - 7th Annual African Heritage Gala

641 Maitland Ave S

Maitland, FL 32751, USA

BBIF Sponsorship item
BBIF Sponsorship
$1,000
DELIVERABLES: -Social media shout at as sponsor -Inclusion of logo on flyer -Social media shout out -Reserved seating for 4 at the gala -Quarter-page Ad on the gala program booklet -Opportunity to speak for 5mins
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