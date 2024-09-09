SPONSORSHIP - 7th Annual African Heritage Gala

DELIVERABLES: -Social media shout at as sponsor -Inclusion of logo on flyer -Social media shout out -Reserved seating for 4 at the gala -Quarter-page Ad on the gala program booklet -Opportunity to speak for 5mins

DELIVERABLES: -Social media shout at as sponsor -Inclusion of logo on flyer -Social media shout out -Reserved seating for 4 at the gala -Quarter-page Ad on the gala program booklet -Opportunity to speak for 5mins

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