SPONSORSHIP - 7th Annual African Heritage Gala

DELIVERABLES:
-Social media shout at as sponsor
-Inclusion of logo on flyer
-Social media shout out
-Reserved seating for 4 at the gala
-Quarter-page Ad on the gala program booklet
-Opportunity to speak for 5mins
DELIVERABLES:
-Social media shout at as sponsor
-Inclusion of logo on flyer
-Social media shout out
-Reserved seating for 4 at the gala
-Quarter-page Ad on the gala program booklet
-Opportunity to speak for 5mins
Add a donation for African Leaders Council Inc.
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